The South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) travel to face the Missouri Tigers (3-2) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

This season, South Carolina State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Tigers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 18th.

The Bulldogs average only 1.2 more points per game (69.2) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (68.0).

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 8.7 more points per game at home (79.8) than away (71.1).

The Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game at home last season, and 87.2 on the road.

At home, South Carolina State made 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule