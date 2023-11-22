South Carolina State vs. Missouri November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri Tigers (1-0) meet the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network+.
South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina State Games
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Missouri Top Players (2022-23)
- Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Carolina State vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|26th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|363rd
|354th
|27.6
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|14.0
|105th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
