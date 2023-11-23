Scan the injury report for the San Francisco 49ers (7-3), which currently has eight players listed, as the 49ers ready for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) at Lumen Field on Thursday, November 23 at 8:20 PM .

The 49ers played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their most recent outing, winning 27-14.

The Seahawks' last game ended in a 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ray-Ray McCloud WR Ribs Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Burford OL Knee Questionable Shemar Jean-Charles CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Banks OL Toe Questionable Samuel Womack CB Knee Questionable Javon Hargrave DL Thumb Limited Participation In Practice Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Robert Beal Jr. DL Hamstring Questionable

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenneth Walker III RB Oblique Doubtful Geno Smith QB Elbow Questionable DeeJay Dallas RB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Dareke Young WR Abdomen Doubtful Abraham Lucas OT Knee Questionable Colby Parkinson TE Biceps Full Participation In Practice Tariq Woolen CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Coby Bryant CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Toe Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS Knee Limited Participation In Practice Tre Brown CB Foot Limited Participation In Practice Jerrick Reed II S Knee Out Jake Bobo WR Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both total offense (third-best with 387 yards per game) and total defense (fifth-best with 302.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank third-best in scoring offense (27.9 points per game) and best in scoring defense (15.7 points allowed per game).

The 49ers are putting up 254.3 passing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and they rank 15th defensively with 221.4 passing yards allowed per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, San Francisco has been a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards, ranking third-best by surrendering only 81.4 per game. The 49ers rank sixth on offense (132.7 rushing yards per game).

The 49ers have forced 19 total turnovers (second in NFL) this season and have turned it over nine times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +10, the second-best in the league.

Seahawks Season Insights

The Seahawks are generating 327.4 total yards per game on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 345.6 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

With 21.6 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, the Seahawks rank 16th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 19th, surrendering 21.8 points per game.

From an offensive perspective, the Seahawks are accumulating 230.8 passing yards per game (13th-ranked). They rank 21st in the NFL on defense (233 passing yards given up per game).

In terms of rushing, Seattle ranks 25th in the NFL on offense (96.6 rushing yards per game) and 19th on defense (112.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

After forcing 14 turnovers (16th in NFL) and turning the ball over 11 times (seventh in NFL) this season, the Seahawks sport the ninth-ranked turnover margin of +3.

49ers vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-7)

49ers (-7) Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280)

49ers (-350), Seahawks (+280) Total: 44 points

