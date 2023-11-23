Thursday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (5-0) and Michigan State Spartans (3-2) at Acrisure Arena has a projected final score of 80-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on November 23.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California Venue: Acrisure Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 80, Michigan State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.3)

Arizona (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Arizona has compiled a 5-0-0 record against the spread this season, while Michigan State is 2-2-0. The Wildcats have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Spartans have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +183 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 36.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 99.6 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 63 per outing (60th in college basketball).

Arizona comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 21.4 boards. It is recording 45 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 23.6 per contest.

Arizona knocks down 8.8 three-pointers per game (74th in college basketball) at a 41.5% rate (12th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats record 113 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while allowing 71.5 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

Arizona has come up on top in the turnover battle by 2.0 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (312th in college basketball play) while forcing 16.4 (30th in college basketball).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 74 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 61.4 per outing (43rd in college basketball). They have a +63 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game.

Michigan State ranks 107th in the country at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 1.6 more than the 34.6 its opponents average.

Michigan State hits 5 three-pointers per game (325th in college basketball) at a 26.3% rate (326th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc.

Michigan State has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.6 per game (104th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (151st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.