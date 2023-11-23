Oklahoma vs. Iowa: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 23
The Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) will look to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at LionTree Arena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma vs. Iowa matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oklahoma vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: LionTree Arena in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Oklahoma vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Iowa Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|157.5
|-115
|-105
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-1.5)
|158.5
|+100
|-120
Oklahoma vs. Iowa Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Oklahoma won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
- A total of 14 Sooners games last season hit the over.
- Iowa covered 13 times in 28 games with a spread last year.
- The Hawkeyes and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last year.
Oklahoma Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- Oklahoma is 59th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+15000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (37th).
- Oklahoma has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- The implied probability of Iowa winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
