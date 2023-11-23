Looking for an updated view of the SWAC and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

10-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 24-7 vs Bethune-Cookman

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 125th

125th Last Game: L 28-24 vs Alcorn State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Jackson State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 6-3

6-4 | 6-3 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 120th

120th Last Game: L 21-14 vs Prairie View A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Tuskegee

Tuskegee Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23

3:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 23 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Alcorn State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

7-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 94th

94th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 127th

127th Last Game: W 28-24 vs Jackson State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alcorn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Grambling

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 5-4

5-5 | 5-4 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 43-14 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Grambling jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

6. Texas Southern

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-8 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 107th

107th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 35-34 vs UAPB

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 109th

109th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 117th

117th Last Game: W 21-14 vs Alabama State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Prairie View A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Southern

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-5 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 27-21 vs Prairie View A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Grambling

@ Grambling Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: NBC (Watch on Fubo)

9. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-6

3-8 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 24-7 vs Florida A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bethune-Cookman jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 3-5

5-6 | 3-5 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 30-21 vs Mississippi Valley State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-10 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 115th

115th Last Game: L 30-21 vs Alabama A&M

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi Valley State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. UAPB

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-8

2-9 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 35-34 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UAPB jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.