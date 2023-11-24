The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) carry a five-game winning streak into a road contest with the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Baylor vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

The Bears make 51.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than the Gators have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

In games Baylor shoots higher than 40.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Bears are the 67th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gators rank 26th.

The Bears record 89.6 points per game, 19.0 more points than the 70.6 the Gators allow.

Baylor has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Florida Stats Insights

The Gators have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

Florida has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.5% from the field.

The Gators are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears sit at seventh.

The Gators' 85.4 points per game are 16.0 more points than the 69.4 the Bears give up to opponents.

When Florida allows fewer than 89.6 points, it is 4-1.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor posted 82.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.1 points per contest.

The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).

Baylor averaged 10.1 threes per game with a 38.3% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.0 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (9.1 threes per game, 35.8% three-point percentage).

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida scored more points at home (75.9 per game) than away (64.9) last season.

At home, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.9.

Florida knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (25.7%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/12/2023 Gardner-Webb W 77-62 Ferrell Center 11/14/2023 UMKC W 99-61 Ferrell Center 11/22/2023 Oregon State W 88-72 Barclays Center 11/24/2023 Florida - Barclays Center 11/28/2023 Nicholls State - Ferrell Center 12/2/2023 Northwestern State - Ferrell Center

Florida Upcoming Schedule