Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 24?
In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Brady Skjei to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In two games versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Skjei averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Skjei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:51
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:42
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|21:20
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|18:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|2
|1
|1
|21:44
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|23:44
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Home
|W 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
