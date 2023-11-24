Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you'd like to wager on Burns' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Burns has averaged 21:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

Burns has a goal in five of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 18 games this season, Burns has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Burns has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 18 games played.

Burns has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 18 Games 5 9 Points 4 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

