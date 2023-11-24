The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-3) play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Charleston Southern vs. Wake Forest Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers have shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Demon Deacons have averaged.
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Demon Deacons are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 233rd.
  • The Buccaneers put up only two more points per game (78.4) than the Demon Deacons allow their opponents to score (76.4).
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 76.4 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game last season, 13.2 more than it averaged on the road (66.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Buccaneers conceded 4.6 fewer points per game at home (72.1) than on the road (76.7).
  • At home, Charleston Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 JWU Charlotte W 102-61 The Buc Dome
11/17/2023 @ NC State L 87-53 PNC Arena
11/20/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 79-73 Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel - McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State - The Buc Dome

