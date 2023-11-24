The Alcorn State Braves (1-6) will attempt to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the Clemson Tigers (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. Alcorn State matchup.

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-22.5) 145.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-22.5) 146.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Clemson compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of 15 of the Braves' games last year went over the point total.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Sportsbooks rate Clemson considerably lower (64th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (35th).

The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

