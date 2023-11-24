The Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Clemson Tigers (4-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Leonard E. Merrell Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas TV: ESPN+

Clemson vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 75.6 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Mississippi State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.

Clemson's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.

The Tigers average 33.4 more points per game (77.6) than the Bulldogs give up (44.2).

When Clemson totals more than 44.2 points, it is 4-0.

Mississippi State is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 77.6 points.

The Tigers are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 14.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (29.7%).

The Bulldogs' 46.3 shooting percentage from the field is 4.9 higher than the Tigers have given up.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 62.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.7 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG% MaKayla Elmore: 4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 31.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

4.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 31.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 47.4 FG%

