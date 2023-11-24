The Carolina Hurricanes (11-7) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-5) on Friday, with the Hurricanes coming off a win and the Lightning off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO to see the match unfold as the Hurricanes and Lightning take the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/11/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 4-0 CAR 10/24/2023 Lightning Hurricanes 3-0 TB

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 57 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 61 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 15 5 11 16 9 5 52.7% Seth Jarvis 18 8 7 15 5 10 51.4% Teuvo Teravainen 18 10 4 14 5 6 49.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 18 6 7 13 13 6 48.2% Brady Skjei 18 2 11 13 4 7 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning give up 3.6 goals per game (72 in total), 29th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 70 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them second in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 39 goals (3.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players