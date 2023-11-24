The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Nikita Kucherov are two of the best players to watch when these teams meet on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Carolina, Aho has 16 points in 15 games (five goals, 11 assists).

Seth Jarvis has chipped in with 15 points (eight goals, seven assists).

Teuvo Teravainen's total of 14 points is via 10 goals and four assists.

In six games, Pyotr Kochetkov's record is 1-4-0. He has conceded 16 goals (3.09 goals against average) and has racked up 113 saves.

Lightning Players to Watch

Kucherov has totaled 13 goals (0.7 per game) and collected 16 assists (0.8 per game), averaging 4.4 shots per game and shooting 14.8%. This places him among the leaders for Tampa Bay with 29 total points (1.5 per game).

Brayden Point's 24 points this season, including eight goals and 16 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Tampa Bay.

This season, Victor Hedman has four goals and 17 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Matt Tomkins' record stands at 1-2-0 on the season, allowing 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and amassing 80 saves with an .889% save percentage (48th in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.5 8th 15th 3.17 Goals Allowed 3.6 26th 2nd 33.7 Shots 30.7 19th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 32.2 25th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 31.34% 2nd 17th 79.03% Penalty Kill % 84.48% 11th

