Will Jordan Staal Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 24?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jordan Staal find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jordan Staal score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- In one of 18 games this season, Staal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- In two games against the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted seven of them.
- Staal has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:40
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
