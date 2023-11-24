The Memphis Tigers (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Villanova Wildcats (5-1), who have won three straight. It begins at 3:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Memphis vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 48.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (38.0%).

Memphis has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 221st.

The Tigers average 82.2 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 64.3 the Wildcats give up.

Memphis is 5-0 when scoring more than 64.3 points.

Villanova Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers have averaged.

This season, Villanova has a 4-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are the 132nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 247th.

The Wildcats put up 7.7 more points per game (78.3) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (70.6).

Villanova has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Memphis put up 79.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 82.0 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 70.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 78.3.

In home games, Memphis averaged 0.8 fewer threes per game (5.5) than on the road (6.3). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in road games (33.9%).

Villanova Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Villanova averaged 3.8 more points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (66.6).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 65.1 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (68.6).

At home, Villanova made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Villanova's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.2%) than on the road (30.9%).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum 11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Arkansas W 84-79 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Villanova - Imperial Arena 12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss 12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

Villanova Upcoming Schedule