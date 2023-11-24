Can we expect Michael Bunting finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Lightning this season in two games (one shot).
  • Bunting has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
  • Bunting averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.0 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:22 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:14 Home W 3-2 OT

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

