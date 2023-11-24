Missouri vs. Arkansas: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 24
A pair of SEC teams square off when the No. 10 Missouri Tigers (9-2) take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-7) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 in the outing.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Arkansas matchup in this article.
Missouri vs. Arkansas Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Missouri vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Arkansas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-7.5)
|54.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-7.5)
|54.5
|-320
|+255
Missouri vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Missouri has compiled a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Tigers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Arkansas has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Razorbacks have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
Missouri & Arkansas 2023 Futures Odds
|Missouri
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Arkansas
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
