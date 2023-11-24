The No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (4-1) take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN2.

North Carolina vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas TV: ESPN2

How to Watch Top 25 Games

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 46.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

North Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the 48th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Razorbacks sit at 107th.

The Tar Heels average 85.0 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 73.3 the Razorbacks allow.

North Carolina is 4-1 when scoring more than 73.3 points.

Arkansas Stats Insights

The Razorbacks have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

Arkansas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Razorbacks are the 107th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tar Heels sit at 72nd.

The Razorbacks put up an average of 82.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 68.4 the Tar Heels allow.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 85.0 points, it is 4-2.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, North Carolina posted 8.1 more points per game (78.3) than it did in road games (70.2).

In 2022-23, the Tar Heels gave up 67.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.1.

North Carolina drained 7.5 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas scored 76.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.

At home, the Razorbacks allowed 62.3 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.4.

Beyond the arc, Arkansas made fewer trifectas away (5.0 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.9%) than at home (32.5%) as well.

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 UC Riverside W 77-52 Dean Smith Center 11/22/2023 Northern Iowa W 91-69 Imperial Arena 11/23/2023 Villanova L 83-81 Imperial Arena 11/24/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee - Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State - Dean Smith Center

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule