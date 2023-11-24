Friday's contest that pits the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) versus the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-4) at Colonial Life Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 104-48 in favor of South Carolina, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 24.

The Gamecocks enter this matchup on the heels of a 78-38 victory over South Dakota State on Monday.

South Carolina vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +

South Carolina vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 104, Mississippi Valley State 48

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gamecocks outscored opponents by 28.5 points per game last season, with a +1057 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (seventh in college basketball) and allowed 51.8 per outing (fourth in college basketball).

With 80 points per game in SEC tilts, South Carolina tallied 0.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (80.3 PPG).

The Gamecocks scored 84.8 points per game in home games last year. On the road, they averaged 77.2 points per contest.

Defensively South Carolina played better in home games last year, giving up 46.9 points per game, compared to 54.2 when playing on the road.

