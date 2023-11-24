Friday's contest features the Georgia Bulldogs (2-3) and the Winthrop Eagles (4-2) matching up at Stegeman Coliseum (on November 24) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Georgia.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Winthrop vs. Georgia Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Winthrop vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 75, Winthrop 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Georgia

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-8.2)

Georgia (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.3

Georgia's record against the spread so far this season is 1-2-0, and Winthrop's is 2-3-0. One of the Bulldogs' games this season have gone over the point total, and one of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles' +89 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.8 points per game (139th in college basketball) while allowing 63 per contest (60th in college basketball).

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It records 31 rebounds per game (275th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.

Winthrop knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (222nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8. It shoots 36% from deep, and its opponents shoot 27.2%.

Winthrop has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.7 per game (161st in college basketball) while forcing 13.7 (119th in college basketball).

