The Wofford Terriers (2-2) battle the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wofford vs. Canisius matchup.

Wofford vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec

Wofford vs. Canisius Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. Canisius Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wofford compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

The Terriers and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

Canisius covered 11 times in 22 chances against the spread last season.

In Golden Griffins games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

