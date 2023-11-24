Friday's game features the Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) and the Wofford Terriers (2-2) clashing at Place Bell Arena (on November 24) at 4:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 81-77 win for Canisius, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Wofford vs. Canisius Game Info & Odds

Wofford vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 81, Wofford 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Canisius

Computer Predicted Spread: Canisius (-3.3)

Canisius (-3.3) Computer Predicted Total: 158.2

Wofford Performance Insights

At 74.7 points scored per game and 72.5 points conceded last season, Wofford was 105th in the country on offense and 251st defensively.

With 30.5 rebounds per game and 28.7 rebounds conceded, the Terriers were 258th and 43rd in the country, respectively, last year.

Last season Wofford was ranked 221st in the country in assists with 12.5 per game.

The Terriers were 166th in the nation in 3-pointers made (7.5 per game) and 240th in 3-point percentage (33.0%) last year.

Wofford gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.7% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 312th and 247th, respectively, in the country.

The Terriers took 39.1% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 27.3% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempted 60.9% of their shots, with 72.7% of their makes coming from there.

