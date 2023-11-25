As we enter the college football postseason, which team is on top of the CAA? We break it all down below in our freshly updated power rankings.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-2 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 2nd

2nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th

26th Last Game: W 45-28 vs Youngstown State

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: South Dakota State

South Dakota State Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-3 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th

40th Last Game: W 41-13 vs Richmond

Next Game

Week 15 Opponent: Idaho

Idaho Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9

10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Delaware

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-4 | 9-2 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 52nd

52nd Last Game: L 49-19 vs Montana

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 44-25 vs Maine

5. Elon

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th

28th Last Game: W 51-14 vs Hampton

6. Monmouth

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 4-6

4-7 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 44th

44th Last Game: L 41-0 vs Albany (NY)

7. Richmond

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 9-3

9-4 | 9-3 Overall Rank: 39th

39th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 41-13 vs Albany (NY)

8. William & Mary

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 57th

57th Last Game: L 27-26 vs Richmond

9. Rhode Island

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-5 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 31-30 vs Towson

10. Towson

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 15th

15th Last Game: W 31-30 vs Rhode Island

11. Campbell

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 28-14 vs NC A&T

12. Maine

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-9 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 44-25 vs New Hampshire

13. Hampton

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 62nd

62nd Last Game: L 51-14 vs Elon

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-10 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 33rd

33rd Last Game: L 28-14 vs Campbell

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-10 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-10 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 2nd

2nd Last Game: L 38-20 vs Albany (NY)

