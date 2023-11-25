The Clemson Tigers (7-4) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) clash in the Palmetto Bowl. Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Clemson vs. South Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Clemson vs. South Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 28, South Carolina 23

Clemson 28, South Carolina 23 Clemson has won 62.5% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (5-3).

The Tigers are 4-2 (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -300 or shorter.

South Carolina has been the underdog in five games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Gamecocks have won one of their four games when they're the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Carolina (+7.5)



South Carolina (+7.5) Clemson has played 10 games, posting five wins against the spread.

The Tigers have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games when favored by 7.5 points or more so far this season.

South Carolina owns a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

This year, the Gamecocks have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48)



Over (48) This season, six of Clemson's 11 games have gone over Saturday's total of 48 points.

There have been seven South Carolina games that have ended with a combined score over 48 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 58.1 points per game, 10.1 points more than the point total of 48 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 52.8 49.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 32.7 29.3 ATS Record 5-5-0 4-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-0 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

South Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 53.9 56 Implied Total AVG 33 31.1 36.3 ATS Record 6-5-0 4-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 4-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-5 0-1 0-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.