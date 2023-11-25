Our computer model predicts the Clemson Tigers will beat the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, November 25 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Williams-Brice Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Carolina (+7.5) Over (48.5) Clemson 28, South Carolina 23

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

The Tigers are 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Clemson has an ATS record of 3-3 when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

There have been four Tigers games (out of 10) that hit the over this year.

The average total for Clemson games this season has been 51.4, 2.9 points higher than the total for this game.

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Gamecocks based on the moneyline is 29.4%.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 6-5-0 this year.

South Carolina is 2-2 against the spread when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in five of the Gamecocks' 11 games with a set total.

The average total in South Carolina games this year is 6.1 more points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.

Tigers vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 30.4 21.1 37 19.7 18.8 23.5 South Carolina 27.7 27.3 37.5 23.3 15.8 32.3

