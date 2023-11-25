How to Watch the Clemson vs. Tulsa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) take the court against the Clemson Tigers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Clemson vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 73.2 the Golden Hurricane allow.
- When it scores more than 73.2 points, Clemson is 3-1.
- Tulsa has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.
- The 83.4 points per game the Golden Hurricane put up are 14.2 more points than the Tigers give up (69.2).
- Tulsa is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
- Clemson is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.
- The Golden Hurricane shoot 47.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.
- The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Golden Hurricane's defensive field-goal percentage.
Clemson Leaders
- Amari Robinson: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Ruby Whitehorn: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- MaKayla Elmore: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Maddi Cluse: 9.0 PTS, 48.8 FG%
Clemson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 109-40
|Colonial Life Arena
|11/19/2023
|Longwood
|W 102-63
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 81-78
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/25/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/26/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Leonard E. Merrell Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
