The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (4-1) take the court against the Clemson Tigers (4-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Clemson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Leonard E. Merrell Center in Katy, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Clemson vs. Tulsa Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 77.7 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 73.2 the Golden Hurricane allow.

When it scores more than 73.2 points, Clemson is 3-1.

Tulsa has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.7 points.

The 83.4 points per game the Golden Hurricane put up are 14.2 more points than the Tigers give up (69.2).

Tulsa is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Clemson is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 83.4 points.

The Golden Hurricane shoot 47.5% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Tigers concede defensively.

The Tigers make 45.9% of their shots from the field, 7.7% higher than the Golden Hurricane's defensive field-goal percentage.

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 59.1 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Dayshanette Harris: 10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 45.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Ruby Whitehorn: 12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

12.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) MaKayla Elmore: 4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

4.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Maddi Cluse: 9.0 PTS, 48.8 FG%

Clemson Schedule