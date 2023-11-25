The No. 24 James Madison Dukes (10-1) hit the road for a Sun Belt showdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brooks Stadium.

James Madison has the 29th-ranked offense this year (33.3 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 20th-best with only 18.9 points allowed per game. With 29.3 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 52nd in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 40th, surrendering 21.8 points per contest.

We will go deep into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina James Madison 431.5 (36th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.6 (43rd) 370.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (26th) 163.5 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.7 (89th) 268 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 284.9 (19th) 13 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (37th) 20 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (31st)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall leads Coastal Carolina with 1,919 yards on 151-of-224 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 83 times for 377 yards (34.3 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 168 yards.

Ethan Vasko has piled up 37 carries and totaled 273 yards with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney leads his squad with 841 receiving yards on 60 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 55 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 721 yards (65.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jameson Tucker's 16 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 337 yards (30.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has recorded 3,089 yards (280.8 ypg) on 236-of-345 passing with 27 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 306 rushing yards (27.8 ypg) on 87 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Kaelon Black, has carried the ball 124 times for 559 yards (50.8 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 21 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

Ty Son Lawton has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 495 yards (45 per game) with four touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt's team-high 969 yards as a receiver have come on 68 receptions (out of 86 targets) with five touchdowns.

Reggie Brown has hauled in 48 receptions totaling 952 yards, finding the end zone eight times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Phoenix Sproles' 36 catches have turned into 288 yards and three touchdowns.

