The UAB Blazers (3-2) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when they host the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bartow Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman vs. UAB Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Blazers have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

This season, Furman has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.

The Blazers are the rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 153rd.

The Paladins put up an average of 83.4 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 69.4 the Blazers allow.

When it scores more than 69.4 points, Furman is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Furman put up 86.5 points per game last season, 9.0 more than it averaged away (77.5).

At home, the Paladins gave up 71.5 points per game last season, 1.2 more than they allowed on the road (70.3).

At home, Furman knocked down 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.0 fewer than it averaged on the road (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule