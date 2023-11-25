Saturday's contest features the Morehead State Eagles (2-3) and the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) squaring off at Templeton Physical Education Center (on November 25) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 68-59 victory for Morehead State.

In their last matchup on Wednesday, the Blue Hose earned a 64-51 win against UNC Wilmington.

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: Morehead State 68, Presbyterian 59

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose defeated the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a 64-51 win on November 22. It was their signature win of the season.

The Blue Hose have tied for the 47th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (one).

Presbyterian has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (one).

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 360) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG%

13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 9.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

9.0 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Ashley Carrillo: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Aubrie Kierscht: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose are outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game with a +32 scoring differential overall. They put up 61.2 points per game (251st in college basketball) and allow 55.8 per outing (73rd in college basketball).

