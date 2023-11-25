The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average 18.2 more points per game (74) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (55.8).
  • When it scores more than 55.8 points, Morehead State is 2-2.
  • Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.
  • The Blue Hose record 9.6 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (70.8).
  • Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.
  • Morehead State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
  • This year the Blue Hose are shooting 40.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Eagles concede.
  • The Eagles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Blue Hose have conceded.

Presbyterian Leaders

  • Bryanna Brady: 13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG%
  • Tilda Sjokvist: 9 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
  • Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
  • Ashley Carrillo: 5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Aubrie Kierscht: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Presbyterian Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Columbia International W 95-43 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/19/2023 East Tennessee State L 72-56 Templeton Physical Education Center
11/22/2023 @ UNC Wilmington W 64-51 Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
11/25/2023 Morehead State - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/29/2023 North Carolina Central - Templeton Physical Education Center
12/2/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center

