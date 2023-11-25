How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles average 18.2 more points per game (74) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (55.8).
- When it scores more than 55.8 points, Morehead State is 2-2.
- Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.
- The Blue Hose record 9.6 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (70.8).
- Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.
- Morehead State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.
- This year the Blue Hose are shooting 40.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Eagles concede.
- The Eagles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Blue Hose have conceded.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 9 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
- Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Aubrie Kierscht: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|Columbia International
|W 95-43
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/19/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 72-56
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/22/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|W 64-51
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/29/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
