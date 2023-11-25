The Morehead State Eagles (2-3) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. Morehead State Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average 18.2 more points per game (74) than the Blue Hose give up to opponents (55.8).

When it scores more than 55.8 points, Morehead State is 2-2.

Presbyterian has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74 points.

The Blue Hose record 9.6 fewer points per game (61.2) than the Eagles give up (70.8).

Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

Morehead State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 61.2 points.

This year the Blue Hose are shooting 40.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Eagles concede.

The Eagles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is 8.8 higher than the Blue Hose have conceded.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG%

13.7 PTS, 61.8 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 9 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

9 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

5.6 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Ashley Carrillo: 5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

5.8 PTS, 50 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Aubrie Kierscht: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Presbyterian Schedule