The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 38% the Bears' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, South Carolina State has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 25th.
  • The Bulldogs average just 3.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Bears give up to opponents (63.6).
  • When it scores more than 63.6 points, South Carolina State is 2-2.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Carolina State put up more points at home (79.8 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 87.2.
  • At home, South Carolina State knocked down 7.9 3-pointers per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Samford L 89-72 Pete Hanna Center
11/20/2023 @ Tulsa L 90-70 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/22/2023 @ Missouri L 82-59 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
11/28/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome

