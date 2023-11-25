South Carolina State vs. Missouri State November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-1) meet the Missouri State Bears (0-1) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Top Players (2022-23)
- Rakeim Gary: 11.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Raquan Brown: 8.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Davion Everett: 6.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cam Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lesown Hallums: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
Missouri State Top Players (2022-23)
- Donovan Clay: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jonathan Mogbo: 8.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Chance Moore: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alston Mason: 9.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kendle Moore: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Carolina State vs. Missouri State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Missouri State Rank
|Missouri State AVG
|South Carolina State AVG
|South Carolina State Rank
|325th
|65.6
|Points Scored
|73.4
|134th
|25th
|63.2
|Points Allowed
|83.8
|363rd
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|60th
|9.9
|Off. Rebounds
|11.5
|7th
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|289th
|11.7
|Assists
|14.0
|105th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
