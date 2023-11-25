Ahead of Week 13 of the college football season, let's take a look at our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Sun Belt stacks up against the competition.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Troy

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

9-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 31-24 vs Louisiana

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Troy jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Southern Miss

@ Southern Miss Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. James Madison

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

10-1 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 94th

94th Last Game: L 26-23 vs Appalachian State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find James Madison jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina

@ Coastal Carolina Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Appalachian State

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

7-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 26-23 vs James Madison

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Appalachian State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

4. South Alabama

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 28-0 vs Marshall

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Texas State

@ Texas State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

5. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Army

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Coastal Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: James Madison

James Madison Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Arkansas State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th

89th Last Game: W 77-31 vs Texas State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arkansas State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Marshall

@ Marshall Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th

110th Last Game: L 20-17 vs Old Dominion

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Appalachian State

@ Appalachian State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Marshall

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

5-6 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 28-0 vs South Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Marshall jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Arkansas State

Arkansas State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Louisiana

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 31-24 vs Troy

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Louisiana jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: UL Monroe

UL Monroe Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 93rd

93rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd

92nd Last Game: L 56-14 vs LSU

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Old Dominion

@ Old Dominion Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Old Dominion

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 4-6

5-6 | 4-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: W 20-17 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Old Dominion jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Georgia State

Georgia State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Texas State

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-5 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th

112th Last Game: L 77-31 vs Arkansas State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: South Alabama

South Alabama Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel:

13. Southern Miss

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-8 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th

84th Last Game: L 41-20 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Southern Miss jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-9 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 35-3 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UL Monroe jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 13 Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.