UCF vs. Houston: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The UCF Knights (5-6) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Houston Cougars (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are heavily favored in this contest, with the line sitting at 13.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Houston matchup.
UCF vs. Houston Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
UCF vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCF Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCF (-13.5)
|60.5
|-600
|+425
|FanDuel
|UCF (-13.5)
|61.5
|-550
|+400
UCF vs. Houston Betting Trends
- UCF is 5-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Knights have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.
- Houston has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cougars have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
UCF & Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|UCF
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
