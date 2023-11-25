The Wofford Terriers (2-3) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Bell Centre. This contest is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Wofford Stats Insights

This season, Wofford has a 2-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.4% from the field.

The Terriers are the 248th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 33rd.

The Terriers' 77.6 points per game are only 1.4 more points than the 76.2 the Bulldogs allow.

When it scores more than 76.2 points, Wofford is 2-0.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.

In 2022-23, the Terriers gave up 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (77).

Wofford sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule