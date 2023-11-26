How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There are two matchups on today's Bundesliga schedule, including VfL Bochum taking on 1. FC Heidenheim 1846.
Coverage of all Bundesliga action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs VfL Bochum
VfL Bochum travels to face 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at Voith-Arena in Heidenheim an der Brenz.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (+115)
- Underdog: VfL Bochum (+200)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch TSG Hoffenheim vs FSV Mainz
FSV Mainz makes the trip to take on TSG Hoffenheim at Rhein-Neckar-Arena in Sinsheim.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: TSG Hoffenheim (-120)
- Underdog: FSV Mainz (+270)
- Draw: (+295)
