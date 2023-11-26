The Kent State Golden Flashes (2-1) will play the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State Top Players (2022-23)

Sincere Carry: 17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Malique Jacobs: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Miryne Thomas: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Chris Payton: 6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK

6.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 5.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Kent State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank 73rd 76.1 Points Scored 80.1 16th 55th 65.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 37.2 5th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 9.9 10th 237th 12.3 Assists 13.7 128th 99th 11 Turnovers 11.7 160th

