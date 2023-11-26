The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) will look to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at HTC Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

The Chanticleers made 43.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.9 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Coastal Carolina had a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Chanticleers were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles ranked 134th.

Last year, the 73.3 points per game the Chanticleers scored were 7.4 more points than the Eagles gave up (65.9).

When Coastal Carolina totaled more than 65.9 points last season, it went 11-12.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina put up 77.6 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game last year at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).

Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.0% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule