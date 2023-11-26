Sunday's contest between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-4) squaring off at HTC Center has a projected final score of 79-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Coastal Carolina, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on November 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 79, North Carolina Central 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Coastal Carolina vs. North Carolina Central

Computer Predicted Spread: Coastal Carolina (-8.6)

Coastal Carolina (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.0

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

On offense, Coastal Carolina was the 136th-ranked squad in the country (73.3 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 290th (74.0 points conceded per game).

On the glass, the Chanticleers were 65th in the nation in rebounds (33.7 per game) last year. They were 299th in rebounds allowed (33.0 per game).

With 12.4 assists per game last year, Coastal Carolina was 230th in the nation.

Last season, the Chanticleers were 200th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Defensively, Coastal Carolina was 0-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.8 last year. It was 288th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.5%.

Coastal Carolina took 37.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 62.5% of its shots, with 72.7% of its makes coming from there.

