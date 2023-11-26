The Orlando Magic (11-5) will host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) after winning four home games in a row. The matchup tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Hornets vs. Magic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Magic Moneyline Hornets Moneyline BetMGM Magic (-6.5) 228.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Magic (-6.5) 227 -275 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic's +77 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 111.6 points per game (21st in the NBA) while giving up 106.8 per contest (third in the league).

The Hornets' -108 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.9 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 121.6 per contest (25th in league).

These teams rack up a combined 225.5 points per game, three fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 228.4 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Orlando is 13-3-0 ATS this season.

Charlotte has put together a 6-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Magic +12500 +5000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.