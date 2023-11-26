The Orlando Magic (11-5) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (5-9) on November 26, 2023 at Amway Center.

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs Magic Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 47% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 46.3% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 3-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at ninth.

The Hornets average 7.1 more points per game (113.9) than the Magic allow (106.8).

When it scores more than 106.8 points, Charlotte is 5-6.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets average 111.3 points per game at home, 7.3 fewer points than on the road (118.6). On defense they allow 120.1 per game, 4.3 fewer points than away (124.4).

Charlotte is conceding fewer points at home (120.1 per game) than on the road (124.4).

At home the Hornets are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (25.2).

Hornets Injuries