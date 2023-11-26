Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Paolo Banchero, LaMelo Ball and others in the Orlando Magic-Charlotte Hornets matchup at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Hornets vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets vs Magic Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 7.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -147)

Ball's 25.9 points per game are 0.6 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (6.5).

Ball averages 8.6 assists, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Ball averages 3.6 made three-pointers, 0.1 more than his over/under on Sunday.

Get Ball gear at Fanatics!

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Mark Williams' 13.6 points per game average is 3.1 points more than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: -106)

The 22.5-point total set for Banchero on Sunday is 2.9 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (7.5).

Banchero has averaged 4.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Banchero has made 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -118)

Franz Wagner's 18.9-point scoring average is 1.6 less than Sunday's prop total.

His rebound average -- 5.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Wagner has collected 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Sunday (3.5).

His 1.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his over/under on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.