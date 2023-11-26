Sportsbooks have listed player props for Sebastian Aho, Zachary Werenski and others when the Carolina Hurricanes host the Columbus Blue Jackets at PNC Arena on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 16 points. He has five goals and 11 assists this season.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 0 1 1 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 1 1 2 5 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 1 2 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Seth Jarvis has eight goals and seven assists to total 15 points (0.8 per game).

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 2 1 3 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Teuvo Teravainen Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 14 points has come from 10 goals and four assists.

Teravainen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 22 1 1 2 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 18 0 2 2 2 vs. Flyers Nov. 15 0 0 0 0 at Lightning Nov. 11 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Zachary Werenski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

Werenski's one goal and 14 assists in 19 games for Columbus add up to 15 total points on the season.

Werenski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 0 4 4 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 1 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 1 1 2

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Boone Jenner has totaled 14 total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has 11 goals and three assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 22 2 0 2 2 at Flyers Nov. 19 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 18 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Nov. 16 0 0 0 3

