On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Jaccob Slavin going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Slavin has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.4% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are allowing 73 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:12 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 22:16 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 20:40 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:21 Away W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

