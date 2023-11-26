Should you wager on Jalen Chatfield to light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jalen Chatfield score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Chatfield stats and insights

Chatfield has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Chatfield has no points on the power play.

Chatfield averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 73 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Chatfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 14:48 Home W 6-3 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:35 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:16 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:48 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:03 Away L 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

