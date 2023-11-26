Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets play on Sunday at PNC Arena, starting at 5:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Kotkaniemi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Kotkaniemi has a goal in six of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 19 games this year, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In six of 19 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -13 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 19 Games 3 13 Points 3 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

