Today's Ligue 1 schedule has lots in store. Among those contests is Toulouse FC squaring off against OGC Nice.

Watch OGC Nice vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC journeys to match up with OGC Nice at Allianz Rivera in Nice.

  • Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
Watch FC Lorient vs FC Metz

FC Metz journeys to match up with FC Lorient at Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Lorient.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
Watch Montpellier HSC vs Stade Brest 29

Stade Brest 29 journeys to face Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
Watch FC Nantes vs Le Havre AC

Le Havre AC travels to play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes.

  • Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
Watch Stade Rennes vs Stade Reims

Stade Reims journeys to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

  • Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
Watch Olympique Lyon vs Lille OSC

Lille OSC makes the trip to take on Olympique Lyon at Groupama Stadium in Lyon.

  • Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
