Can we expect Michael Bunting finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bunting stats and insights

Bunting has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Blue Jackets.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 15.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 73 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Bunting recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 13:38 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 9:22 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:53 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:33 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:54 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 3-2 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 13:25 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-0

Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

