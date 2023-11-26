Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NHL has five games on its Sunday schedule -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score
Wild vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Kaprizov's stats: 6 goals in 18 games
Connor Bedard (Blackhawks) +150 to score
Blackhawks vs. Blues
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Bedard's stats: 10 goals in 18 games
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +150 to score
Red Wings vs. Wild
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- DeBrincat's stats: 12 goals in 19 games
Joel Eriksson Ek (Wild) +170 to score
Wild vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Eriksson Ek's stats: 9 goals in 18 games
Jordan Kyrou (Blues) +170 to score
Blues vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Kyrou's stats: 4 goals in 19 games
Pavel Buchnevich (Blues) +180 to score
Blues vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Buchnevich's stats: 7 goals in 17 games
Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +185 to score
Red Wings vs. Wild
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Larkin's stats: 7 goals in 19 games
Robert Thomas (Blues) +210 to score
Blues vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Thomas' stats: 8 goals in 19 games
Matthew Boldy (Wild) +210 to score
Wild vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Boldy's stats: 1 goal in 11 games
Brayden Schenn (Blues) +250 to score
Blues vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26
- Schenn's stats: 6 goals in 19 games
